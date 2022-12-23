TSMC in talks to build first Europe chip plant in Germany

LONDON/TAIPEI -- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. is in advanced talks with key suppliers about setting up its first potential European plant in the German city of Dresden, a move that would allow the world's largest chipmaker to capitalize on booming demand from the region's car industry.

The Taiwanese company is sending a team of senior executives to Germany early next year to discuss the level of government support for the prospective plant as well as the capacity of the local supply chain to meet its needs, according to people familiar with the matter.