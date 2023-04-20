ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Semiconductors

TSMC logs better-than-expected Q1 despite weak consumer demand

Chipmaker's net profit grows 2% on year to hit $6.8bn

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. is a bellwether for the global tech industry, as it supplies many of the world's biggest chip developers.   © Reuters
LAULY LI, Nikkei Asia tech correspondent | Taiwan

TAIPEI -- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the world's biggest contract chipmaker, reported better-than-expected earnings for January-March despite consumer demand remaining weak.

TSMC's net profit managed to grow 2.1% on the year to 206.99 billion New Taiwan dollars ($6.8 billion) in the first quarter of this year. However, it fell by 30% from the previous quarter, snapping a six-quarter growth streak. Gross margin was 56.3%, beating its guidance of between 53.5% and 55.5%. Quarterly revenue came in at $16.72 billion, reaching the low end of the company's guidance.

