ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Semiconductors

TSMC lowers full-year outlook on weak demand, chip surplus

Chipmaker logs better-than-expected Q1, but sees slow recovery ahead

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. is a bellwether for the global tech industry, as it supplies many of the world's biggest chip developers.   © Reuters
LAULY LI, Nikkei Asia tech correspondent | Taiwan

TAIPEI -- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the world's biggest contract chipmaker, is predicting its first full-year revenue drop since 2015 after lowering its outlook for this year due to weak demand and persistently high inventory levels.

"Due to weakening economic conditions and softening market demand, semiconductor inventory increased at a higher level than we expected. In addition, the recovery in end-market demand from China's reopening is lower than our expectation," TSMC CEO C.C. Wei told an earnings conference on Thursday.

Read Next

Latest On Semiconductors

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close