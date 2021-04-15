TSMC net profit rises 20% in Q1 amid global chip shortage

TAIPEI -- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the world's biggest contract chipmaker, recorded a near-record net profit in the first quarter of 2021, boosted by unprecedented chip demand amid a severe global supply crunch.

The Taiwanese chip giant said on Thursday that net profit rose 19.4% on the year to 139.69 billion New Taiwan dollars ($4.91 billion) for the January-March period, while revenue rose 16.7% to NT$362.41 billion. The strong quarter follows a record year for TSMC, which reported annual revenue of NT$$1.339 trillion and net income of NT$517.89 billion in 2020. TSMC best ever quarterly profit was NT$142.76 billion in the fourth quarter of last year.

The market consensus is for TSMC to achieve a similar level of revenue for the April-June quarter.

TSMC's robust earnings come as major automakers and their governments press chip producers to increase production to help alleviate shortages that are affecting everything from cars to personal electronics and even the production of chipmaking tools themselves.

The chip shortage has become so severe that the White House on Monday hosted a virtual summit which included the world's top three chip producers, Intel, Samsung and TSMC, as well as multiple executives from carmakers, including Ford and General Motors, to discuss the issue.

The U.S. is also pressing global chipmakers to bring advanced chip manufacturing back to American soil in a move to regain leadership in semiconductor production, which is currently concentrated in Taiwan, South Korea and China.

The Taiwanese government has received multiple requests from automaking countries, including the U.S., Germany and Japan, to prioritize automotive-related chips. TSMC and its three local peers -- United Microelectronics, Vanguard International Semiconductor and Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. -- agreed to renegotiate with some of its clients to help fast-track the production of chips for cars. But the move could squeeze supplies for consumer electronics as well as personal and industrial computers in an already harsh supply crunch.

The Taiwanese chip giant -- which supplies most of the world's major chip developers, including Apple, Qualcomm and Nvidia -- has confirmed that it will spend $100 billion through 2023 to build advanced chip production capacity and expand existing plants to address "the structural and fundamental increase" in demand. TSMC CEO C.C. Wei told clients in a letter that the company will cancel its usual wafer price reductions from the end of 2021 as it ramps up its capital expenditure.

In addition to juggling extremely high demand, TSMC is also facing water shortages in multiple cities in Taiwan where it operates major chip facilities. The island is suffering its most serious drought in 56 years, which bodes ill for an industry that requires massive amounts of extremely pure water.

To make matters worse, TSMC was struck by a temporary power outage on Wednesday when an underground power line was accidentally cut during construction work at a science park in the southern city of Tainan.

Mark Li, an analyst with Sanford C. Bernstein, told Nikkei Asia that the chip demand boom could last at least until the end of September and that overall capacity is extremely full. "The impact of the power outage may not be significant," Li said. "It's really an unprecedented scene of the robust chip demand and shortage that the semiconductor industry hasn't experienced in decades. ... If there are no unexpected disruptions, TSMC's revenue this year could likely grow more than 20% for 2021."