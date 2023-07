HSINCHU, Taiwan -- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. will keep all of its most cutting-edge research and development in Taiwan, the chipmaker said on Friday as it opened its first-ever dedicated R&D center in Hsinchu amid a race for global chip dominance against Samsung and Intel.

TSMC CEO C.C. Wei said at the opening event for the center that the decision underscores the company's commitment to its home market even as it embarks on a historic overseas expansion push.