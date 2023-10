TOKYO -- Top chip foundry Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. is planning to produce 6-nanometer chips at its second production facility being built in Japan, Nikkei has learned.

The chips will be made in a new plant that TSMC is building at its Kumamoto site in southwestern Japan. Total investment is estimated at 2 trillion yen ($13.3 billion), with Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry considering providing up to around 900 billion yen.