TAIPEI -- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the world's biggest contract chipmaker, posted its first drop in quarterly net profit since 2019 on Thursday amid a slump in the market for smartphones and other consumer electronics.

Revenue for the April-June period was 480.84 billion New Taiwan dollars ($15.68 billion), the lowest in five quarters and a decline of 10% from a year ago. Net profit was NT$181.80 billion, down 23.3% on the year.