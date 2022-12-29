TSMC reaffirms 'commitment to Taiwan' despite U.S. chip push

TAINAN, Taiwan -- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. on Thursday sought to allay concerns that its massive investment in chip production in the U.S. could weaken Taiwan's own strategically important semiconductor industry at a time of heightened tensions with China.

TSMC Chairman Mark Liu said the world's largest contract chipmaker has invested a total of 1.86 trillion New Taiwan dollars ($60.4 billion) for 3-nanometer and 5-nm chip production -- among the most advanced in the world -- at its factory in the Tainan Science Park in southwestern Taiwan.