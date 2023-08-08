ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Semiconductors

TSMC reveals $11 billion deal to build first European chip plant

Chipmaker partners with Infineon, Bosch and NXP in German joint venture

The German plant marks TSMC's third overseas expansion since 2020.    © AP
CHENG TING-FANG and LAULY LI, Nikkei Asia tech correspondents | Taiwan

TAIPEI -- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. on Tuesday revealed a deal to build its first chip plant in Europe in Dresden, Germany, as the world's largest contract chipmaker seeks to capitalize on the automotive sector's growing demand for semiconductors.

TSMC said it would spend 3.49 billion euros ($3.88 billion ) to become a 70% owner of European Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (ESMC), a joint venture with Infineon Technologies and Robert Bosch of Germany and NXP Semiconductors of the Netherlands. Each of its partners would own a 10% equity stake.

