TSMC's $8bn Japan chip project steams ahead as U.S. site hits snags

TAIPEI/TOKYO -- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. will begin installing equipment at its new chip plant in Japan this month, a sign that the project is proceeding more rapidly than the company's cutting-edge facility in the U.S.

The world's biggest chipmaker has sent hundreds of support staff to the site in Kumamoto, southwestern Japan, and they will soon be joined by hundreds more from TSMC suppliers. TSMC has told several suppliers that installation of chip production tools will start in October and be completed in the first quarter of 2024, industry executives briefed on the matter told Nikkei.