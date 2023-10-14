TSMC's Morris Chang says tougher competition in store for chipmaker

HSINCHU, Taiwan -- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) founder Morris Chang warned that the company can expect to face tougher competition, as rivals like Intel leverage the desire of governments around the world to build up chipmaking capacity as a matter of national security.

"In the semiconductor space, there is no globalization anymore; there is no free trade anymore," Chang said Saturday during TSMC's annual Sports Day in Hsinchu, in northwestern Taiwan. "The priority is national security only. I see this global competition going on. Our competitors may take advantage of this geopolitical trend, and want to beat us."