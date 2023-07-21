ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
TSMC's woes signal global chip slump extending throughout year

Generative AI not expected to fully offset weak demand from PCs and smartphones

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. has posted its sharpest year-on-year drop in quarterly profit since early 2019 amid a persistent semiconductor market slump. (Photo courtesy of TSMC)
YU NAKAMURA, HIDEAKI RYUGEN and RYO MUKANO, Nikkei staff writers | Taiwan

TAIPEI/TOKYO -- The sharp slowdown in earnings at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. reveals a slower-than-anticipated recovery in the global semiconductor market, with industry insiders not expecting a full-scale upswing until at least 2024.

"While we have recently observed an increase in AI-related demand, it is not enough to offset the overall cyclicality of our business," TSMC CEO C.C. Wei said on an earnings call Thursday -- an indication that the market is still struggling when it comes to personal computers and smartphones.

