TSMC says 3-nm chip production to start soon amid supply chain woes

HSINCHU, Taiwan -- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. said its ultra-advanced 3-nanometer chip production technology will enter production "soon" but inflation and ongoing difficulties in the supply chain are pushing up the cost of building new plants.

CEO C.C. Wei described the situation facing TSMC at an annual technology forum in Hsinchu on Tuesday, acknowledging that even the world's largest contract chipmaker has struggled with delivery delays and other constraints amid its largest-ever global expansion push.