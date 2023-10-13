ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Semiconductors

TSMC seeks permanent U.S. approval to supply China chip plant

Move to ensure access to tools comes as Washington prepares for tighter controls

TSMC's wafer fabrication plant in Nanjing, in east China's Jiangsu province: The company is applying for permanent approval to ship U.S. chip equipment to Nanjing.   © AP
CHENG TING-FANG, Nikkei Asia chief tech correspondent | Taiwan

TAIPEI -- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. is applying for permanent approval to ship U.S. chip equipment to its facility in Nanjing, China, after its one-year license for the plant received a temporary renewal, the chipmaker told Nikkei Asia on Friday.

"TSMC has been authorized to continue operating in Nanjing and we are currently in the process of applying for a permanent authorization for our operations in China," the world's largest chipmaker said. "We have been advised by the Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) to apply for a Validated End-User (VEU) authorization, which would serve as a permanent authorization."

