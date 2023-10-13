TSMC seeks permanent U.S. approval to supply China chip plant

TAIPEI -- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. is applying for permanent approval to ship U.S. chip equipment to its facility in Nanjing, China, after its one-year license for the plant received a temporary renewal, the chipmaker told Nikkei Asia on Friday.

"TSMC has been authorized to continue operating in Nanjing and we are currently in the process of applying for a permanent authorization for our operations in China," the world's largest chipmaker said. "We have been advised by the Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) to apply for a Validated End-User (VEU) authorization, which would serve as a permanent authorization."