TAIPEI -- Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. suffered their biggest one-day drop on Tuesday as doubts intensified over the outlook for the global semiconductor industry following U.S. sanctions on a swath of China's tech champions.

On the same day Nanya Technology, one of the world's biggest makers of dynamic random access memory, said the market had been "unexpectedly terrible" for the past quarter and warned about uncertainties ahead, citing "especially weak" demand from China.