Semiconductors

TSMC to boost investment in Japan chip plant as Denso joins

Investment in Kumamoto chip plant will be raised

Denso will take part in TSMC's Japan Investment. (Source photos by Kai Fujii, Reuters and Kyodo) 
Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. has decided to increase investment in a project to build its first plant in Japan, enabling it to produce chips for various high-tech products including self-driving cars, Nikkei has learned.

TSMC and Sony had originally planned to invest about $7 billion in the facility, but the investment is expected to grow close to $9 billion. The project, undertaken jointly with Sony Group, will also be joined by Denso, a major auto parts supplier.

