TSMC to boost investment in Japan chip plant as Denso joins

TOKYO -- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. has decided to increase investment in a project to build its first plant in Japan, enabling it to produce chips for various high-tech products including self-driving cars, Nikkei has learned.



TSMC and Sony had originally planned to invest about $7 billion in the facility, but the investment is expected to grow close to $9 billion. The project, undertaken jointly with Sony Group, will also be joined by Denso, a major auto parts supplier.