Semiconductors

TSMC to invest $2.8bn in China to ramp up auto chip production

Taiwan chip giant will build new facilities in Nanjing amid severe shortage

TSMC plans to invest in building a factory to produce 28-nanometer chips in Nanjing. (Photo courtesy of the company)
YU NAKAMURA, Nikkei staff writer | Taiwan

TAIPEI -- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the world's largest contract chipmaker, will invest $2.8 billion in China to ramp up the production of semiconductors used in automobiles.

TSMC will build new production lines in Nanjing to boost capacity by 2023 to meet growing demand for 28-nanometer automotive chips.

This will be the first time the company will invest in China since 2015 when the chip giant announced it would build a factory in Nanjing. Although the company has not revealed details, the monthly production target for the new facilities is 40,000 wafers. It hopes to start production by the second half of next year of smaller volumes.

Compared with cutting-edge 5-nanometer chips that TSMC currently produces in Taiwan for smartphones, 28-nanometer chips use technology that is several generations old.

However, 28-nanometer chips are in hot demand for auto production and is one of the types that are in severe shortage worldwide.

