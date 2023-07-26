ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Semiconductors

TSMC to invest $2.9bn in advanced packaging plant for AI chips

Taiwanese chipmaker sees segment sales rising 50% yearly

Construction on the new plant will begin in the second half of 2024, with mass production expected in 2027.   © Reuters
HIDEAKI RYUGEN, Nikkei staff writer | Taiwan

TAIPEI -- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. will invest 90 billion New Taiwan dollars ($2.87 billion) to build a plant in western Taiwan that handles advanced packaging of high-performance semiconductors necessary for generative artificial intelligence.

A TSMC spokesperson made the announcement on Tuesday after a report in the Commercial Times, a major Taiwanese economic newspaper. The semiconductor giant is in the process of acquiring land for the plant at an industrial park in Miaoli county. About 1,500 new jobs are expected.

