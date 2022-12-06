ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
TSMC to triple U.S. chip investment to $40bn to serve Apple, others

Move to expand Arizona plant is a win for Washington's semiconductor ambitions

TSMC is building a multibillion-dollar facility in Phoenix, Arizona, to produce cutting-edge chips for U.S. clients. (Photo courtesy of TSMC)
CHENG TING-FANG, Nikkei Asia chief tech correspondent | North America

PHOENIX, U.S. -- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. says it will more than triple its investment in the U.S. to $40 billion and bring the world's most advanced chip production technology to the country by 2026, in a victory for Washington's push to onshore vital parts of the semiconductor supply chain.

TSMC, the world's biggest contract chipmaker, announced on Tuesday it will increase its investment in Arizona, where it is currently building a $12 billion chip facility, to $40 billion in order to build a second, even more advanced plant there.

