ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Semiconductors

Taiwan chip troubleshooter MA-Tek eyes Japan opportunities

TSMC supplier says cluster effect gives Taiwan 'economic, defensive' advantages

Taiwan's Material Analysis Technology, better known as MA-Tek, was founded by CEO Hsieh Yong-fen in 2002. (Photo by Lai Yung Hsiang)
CHENG TING-FANG, Nikkei Asia chief tech correspondent | Taiwan

HSINCHU, Taiwan -- Taiwan's "chip doctor" is looking to expand in Japan to take advantage of a push by Asia's second biggest economy to rebuild its domestic semiconductor industry.

Hsieh Yong-fen, founding chair and CEO of Material Analysis Technology, told Nikkei Asia that her company is working to open its second analysis laboratory in Kyushu, southwestern Japan, by the end of 2023 and also plans to expand its first lab, in Nagoya, to capture growing demand for locally made chips for automobiles and electronics.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close