Taiwan chip troubleshooter MA-tek eyes Japan opportunities

HSINCHU, Taiwan -- Taiwan's "chip doctor" is looking to expand in Japan to take advantage of a push by Asia's second biggest economy to rebuild its domestic semiconductor industry.

Hsieh Yong-fen, founding chair and CEO of Materials Analysis Technology, told Nikkei Asia that her company is working to open its second analysis laboratory in Kyushu, southwestern Japan, by the end of 2023 and also plans to expand its first lab, in Nagoya, to capture growing demand for locally made chips for automobiles and electronics.