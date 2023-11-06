Taiwan's MediaTek bets on generative AI devices with latest mobile chip

TAIPEI -- Mobile chip designer MediaTek will put generative artificial intelligence capabilities into its latest chipsets for smartphones, as the global race to cash in on the AI boom kicked off by ChatGPT heats up.

The Taiwanese company, which competes with Qualcomm and supplies all major Android phone makers, unveiled its Dimensity 9300 5G chipset on Monday. The latest chipset comes with an AI processing unit, or APU, that was specially developed to handle the computing needed for generative AI tasks, such as creating images from text prompts, without being connected to the internet. MediaTek said its AI processor can also produce poems and other creative writings.