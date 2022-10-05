Taiwan vows to safeguard interests amid U.S.-led 'Chip 4' talks

TAIPEI -- Taiwan's government will safeguard the interest of its homegrown semiconductor companies, a top official said on Wednesday, addressing concerns about the potential impact of a U.S.-led chip alliance on Taiwanese tech industries.

Deputy Economic Affairs Minister Chen Chern-chyi said in a news conference on Wednesday that the purpose of the "Chip 4" alliance -- a framework to ensure a stable supply of vital semiconductors involving South Korea, Japan, Taiwan and the U.S. -- is mainly "to work with our partners to form a resilient supply chain."