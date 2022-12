PHOENIX, U.S. -- Yalin Chen Dorman has been a real estate agent in Phoenix, Arizona, for 10 years, but only recently has she found herself doing much business in the northern part of the desert city.

"Before, people only came to this part of the greater Phoenix area when they were heading out of town to go to ski resorts and get close to nature," the real estate agent said as she showed Nikkei Asia a house in a gated community surrounded by vast tracts of open land dotted with saguaro cactus.