Tokyo Electron 'concerned' about U.S. tech curbs on China

TOKYO -- Tokyo Electron said on Monday that it is "very concerned" about U.S. moves to expand high-tech export curbs against China, a key market for the Japanese chip equipment maker, as the competition for technology dominance escalates between the world's two superpowers.

Tokyo Electron, one of the world's largest suppliers of chipmaking equipment along with Applied Materials and ASML, has not received any request from Washington to refrain from exporting to China, but an executive said on Monday that he is aware of reports that Washington is broadening its restrictions on Western companies' high-tech exports to China.