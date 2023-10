TOKYO -- Denso, Japan's leading auto parts maker and supplier to Toyota Motor, will invest about 500 billion yen ($3.3 billion) in the semiconductor business by 2030, its president Shinnosuke Hayashi revealed on Thursday at the Japan Mobility Show in Tokyo.

The investment will be used for research and development, capital expenditure, and mergers and acquisitions. The company aims to develop high-performance chips, which are becoming increasingly important, for use in automobiles.