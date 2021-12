Arrow Artboard Created with Sketch. Artboard Created with Sketch. Title Chevron Title Chevron Icon Facebook Icon Linkedin Icon Mail Positive Arrow Icon Print Icon Twitter

TOKYO -- Japanese semiconductor trading house Kaga Electronics will build a new Turkish factory, shifting a portion of the production of printed circuit boards from China and Southeast Asia.

Kaga Electronics had received requests from customers to diversify production and to avoid supply chain disruptions.

Semiconductor trader to add new plant, with eye on Middle Eastern and European demand

