U.S. Treasury warned Hong Kong banks on tech exports to Russia

HONG KONG -- U.S. Treasury officials quietly visited Hong Kong last month to urge the central bank, financial institutions, law firms, consultancies and industry groups to do more to curb the flow of advanced American-made technology from the city into Russia.

The meetings in mid-June came just days before U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Beijing, where he said Washington has "ongoing concerns" that Chinese companies are providing technology that Russia could use in its war against Ukraine.