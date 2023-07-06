ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Semiconductors

U.S. Treasury warned Hong Kong banks on tech exports to Russia

Officials, others pressed to comply with curbs on shipments of 'dual-use' goods

U.S. Treasury Department officials in June asked banks and regulators in Hong Kong to help identify high-tech American items from being shipped to Russia via the city.    © Getty Images
ECHO WONG and PAK YIU, Nikkei staff writers | Hong Kong

HONG KONG -- U.S. Treasury officials quietly visited Hong Kong last month to urge the central bank, financial institutions, law firms, consultancies and industry groups to do more to curb the flow of advanced American-made technology from the city into Russia.

The meetings in mid-June came just days before U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Beijing, where he said Washington has "ongoing concerns" that Chinese companies are providing technology that Russia could use in its war against Ukraine.

