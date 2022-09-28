ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Semiconductors

U.S. VP Harris says Japan is 'critical' for chip diversification

Semiconductor executives briefed on new legislation with $52bn in support

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris hosts a roundtable discussion with Japanese executives from the semiconductor industry in Tokyo on Sept. 28.   © Reuters
SHOICHIRO TAGUCHI, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday briefed Japanese semiconductor executives about a new initiative that will provide hefty subsidies to chip companies that invest in the U.S.

Washington is eager to diversify the chip supply chain, amid concerns over tensions between China and Taiwan. Much of the world's chipmaking capacity is concentrated on the self-governing island, which China claims as its own. After more than a year of debate, the U.S. this summer passed the CHIPS and Science Act, which includes $52 billion in support for the semiconductor industry.

