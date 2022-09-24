U.S. chip alliance against China tests South Korea's loyalty

SEOUL/WASHINGTON -- After years of walking a thin line between the U.S. and China, South Korea's government and chipmakers face pressure to pick a side in the growing technological rivalry between its military ally and its largest trade partner.

The U.S. is preparing to hold a preliminary meeting for the proposed Chip 4 initiative, designed to stabilize semiconductor supply chains. Besides the U.S., the envisioned partnership includes Japan, a leader in semiconductor-manufacturing materials; Taiwan, the top producer of cutting-edge chips; and South Korea, whose output capacity is second only to Taiwan's.