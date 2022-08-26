ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Semiconductors

U.S. chip giant Synopsys expands in Vietnam amid China tech war

Design software company to train engineers as U.S. expands export ban

Robert Li, a vice president at Synopsys, speaks with reporters in Ho Chi Minh City, where the chip software company is rebalancing operations amid a China-U.S. tech war. (Photo by Lien Hoang)
LIEN HOANG, Nikkei staff writer | Vietnam

HO CHI MINH CITY -- Chip software maker Synopsys is shifting investment and engineer training to Vietnam while being "careful" in China, the company told Nikkei Asia just as the U.S. added its sector to an export control list targeting Asia's biggest economy.

Synopsys is one of a handful of U.S. companies that dominate the global market for electronic design automation (EDA), or chip design software. It announced on Friday that it will train electrical engineers in Vietnam and donate software licenses for a chip design center to the Southeast Asian country.

