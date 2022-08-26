U.S. chip giant Synopsys expands in Vietnam amid China tech war

HO CHI MINH CITY -- Chip software maker Synopsys is shifting investment and engineer training to Vietnam while being "careful" in China, the company told Nikkei Asia just as the U.S. added its sector to an export control list targeting Asia's biggest economy.

Synopsys is one of a handful of U.S. companies that dominate the global market for electronic design automation (EDA), or chip design software. It announced on Friday that it will train electrical engineers in Vietnam and donate software licenses for a chip design center to the Southeast Asian country.