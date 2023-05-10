ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Semiconductors

U.S. chip supplier Entegris upbeat on Taiwan despite China tension

CEO Bertrand Loy not 'overly concerned' about industry's current downturn

Bertrand Loy, president and CEO of U.S. chipmaking material supplier Entegris, says the company is opening its "most advanced" manufacturing center in Taiwan. (Source photos by AP and Getty Images)
CHENG TING-FANG, Nikkei Asia chief tech correspondent | Taiwan

LONDON -- Leading U.S. chipmaking material supplier Entegris says it is committed to investing in Taiwan as it opens the company's "most advanced" manufacturing center on the island despite geopolitical tensions surrounding Asia's top chip economy.

"Our investment is just a sign of the conviction we have in the future of the semiconductor industry in Taiwan," Bertrand Loy, president and CEO of Entegris, told Nikkei Asia ahead of the grand opening of its $500 million facility in Kaohsiung, in southern Taiwan.

Read Next

Latest On Semiconductors

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close