U.S. chip supplier Entegris upbeat on Taiwan despite China tension

LONDON -- Leading U.S. chipmaking material supplier Entegris says it is committed to investing in Taiwan as it opens the company's "most advanced" manufacturing center on the island despite geopolitical tensions surrounding Asia's top chip economy.

"Our investment is just a sign of the conviction we have in the future of the semiconductor industry in Taiwan," Bertrand Loy, president and CEO of Entegris, told Nikkei Asia ahead of the grand opening of its $500 million facility in Kaohsiung, in southern Taiwan.