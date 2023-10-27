U.S. eyes 5-year timeline for China chip decoupling

WASHINGTON/SEOUL -- The U.S. is indefinitely extending export waivers allowing South Korean and Taiwanese chipmakers to supply Chinese facilities with American technology as it takes a longer-term view on decoupling supply chains from China.

The waiver was initially supposed to expire this October, a year after the U.S. restricted exports of advanced semiconductor technology and equipment to China. But concerns that the curbs could significantly disrupt the industry are leading Washington to consider a slower phaseout of around five years.