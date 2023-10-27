ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
U.S. eyes 5-year timeline for China chip decoupling

Extended export waivers for Samsung, TSMC and more indicate shift in Washington

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks at an event on Oct. 23, flanked by U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo. Washington is offering $52 billion to strengthen the American semiconductor industry.   © AP
RINTARO TOBITA and KOTARO HOSOKAWA, Nikkei staff writers | U.S.

WASHINGTON/SEOUL -- The U.S. is indefinitely extending export waivers allowing South Korean and Taiwanese chipmakers to supply Chinese facilities with American technology as it takes a longer-term view on decoupling supply chains from China.

The waiver was initially supposed to expire this October, a year after the U.S. restricted exports of advanced semiconductor technology and equipment to China. But concerns that the curbs could significantly disrupt the industry are leading Washington to consider a slower phaseout of around five years.

