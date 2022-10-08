ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Semiconductors

U.S. intensifies assault on China chip ambitions

Strictest ever curbs on exports of advanced tools, AI chips and more

The new rules show Washington's determination to restrict China's ability to develop cutting-edge chips that are crucial for advanced manufacturing, security and defense applications. (Source photo by AP) 
CHENG TING-FANG, Nikkei Asia chief tech correspondent | U.S.

TAIPEI -- The U.S. has introduced sweeping export controls aimed at curbing almost every aspect of China's semiconductor development as part of its toughest crackdown yet on Beijing's tech ambitions.

The U.S. Commerce Department on Friday barred American companies from shipping certain grades of advanced chip equipment to any Chinese client without a license, effective immediately. The same curbs will apply to shipments of American-made electronics parts or other items that China could use to produce its own chipmaking tools and equipment.

