U.S. intensifies assault on China chip ambitions

TAIPEI -- The U.S. has introduced sweeping export controls aimed at curbing almost every aspect of China's semiconductor development as part of its toughest crackdown yet on Beijing's tech ambitions.

The U.S. Commerce Department on Friday barred American companies from shipping certain grades of advanced chip equipment to any Chinese client without a license, effective immediately. The same curbs will apply to shipments of American-made electronics parts or other items that China could use to produce its own chipmaking tools and equipment.