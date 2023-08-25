ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
U.S. should not follow China's subsidies playbook, experts say

Programs like CHIPS Act could lead to oversupply, more bifurcation: Aspen tech forum

U.S. President Joe Biden with TSMC Chairman Mark Liu, second from left, at a Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. fabrication plant under construction in Phoenix, Arizona.   © Reuters
YIFAN YU, Nikkei staff writer | China

ASPEN, U.S.-- August marks the anniversary of the signing of the $280 billion CHIPS and Science Act, which includes generous chip industry subsidies that have set off a wave of similar incentive programs by other governments hoping to nurture their tech industries.

Until then, huge government subsidies were China's hallmark policy and a source of Western frustration. Some experts argue that doling out incentives is not the best strategy if Washington wants to strengthen its technology in the race against China.

