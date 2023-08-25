U.S. should not follow China's subsidies playbook, experts say

ASPEN, U.S.-- August marks the anniversary of the signing of the $280 billion CHIPS and Science Act, which includes generous chip industry subsidies that have set off a wave of similar incentive programs by other governments hoping to nurture their tech industries.

Until then, huge government subsidies were China's hallmark policy and a source of Western frustration. Some experts argue that doling out incentives is not the best strategy if Washington wants to strengthen its technology in the race against China.