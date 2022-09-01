ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Semiconductors

U.S. tightens chip export rules to China, hitting Nvidia and AMD

Latest move targets high-end processors used in supercomputer development

Nvidia and compatriot AMD say that have been affected by tighter U.S. export controls regarding shipments of advanced chips to China.    © Reuters
CHENG TING-FANG, Nikkei Asia chief tech correspondent | North America

TAIPEI -- The U.S. is further restricting shipments to China of high-end graphics processors and AI accelerators used in high-performance computing, a move that is already affecting Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices as Washington steps up efforts to curb Chinese technological and military advancements.

Nvidia confirmed to Nikkei Asia that two of its premium AI computing chips and one type of its powerful AI computing system were affected by a new U.S. regulation. The company said it will seek export control licenses and will also talk to customers in China about the issue.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close