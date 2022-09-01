U.S. tightens chip export rules to China, hitting Nvidia and AMD

TAIPEI -- The U.S. is further restricting shipments to China of high-end graphics processors and AI accelerators used in high-performance computing, a move that is already affecting Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices as Washington steps up efforts to curb Chinese technological and military advancements.

Nvidia confirmed to Nikkei Asia that two of its premium AI computing chips and one type of its powerful AI computing system were affected by a new U.S. regulation. The company said it will seek export control licenses and will also talk to customers in China about the issue.