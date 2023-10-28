Western Digital-Kioxia merger sunk by failed consensus-building

TOKYO -- After over two years of talks, the proposed merger between Western Digital's semiconductor business and Japan's Kioxia Holdings have fallen apart in the final stages over a failure to bring a key stakeholder on board.

Western Digital notified Kioxia of its decision to step away from the negotiating table late this month, shocking Kioxia executives. The two sides had been ready to sign a basic agreement once they received the green light from South Korea's SK Hynix, which holds an indirect stake in Kioxia.