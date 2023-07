HANOI -- Asian countries should invest in semiconductor chips with the help of a half-billion dollar fund from the U.S., Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in Vietnam on Friday.

She acknowledged the U.S. can't monopolize the industry, despite passing the CHIPS and Science Act last year to pay companies to build semiconductor factories there. Billions are allocated for manufacturing in the U.S., but Yellen noted the program includes $500 million for similar investments internationally.