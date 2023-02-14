AI brings real-time weather alerts to flood-prone Thailand, Vietnam

BANGKOK/TOKYO/LONDON -- More companies are using artificial intelligence to help shield clients in Asian countries such as Thailand and Vietnam from the fallout from weather-related disasters.

Damage from a flash flood in 2021 prompted an electronics factory at Thailand's Bangpoo industrial park to sign up for a pilot forecast service from Weathernews, a leading Japanese weather company. The service, which debuted in February, lets the factory outside Bangkok track the likelihood of sudden weather changes nearby within a three-hour period.