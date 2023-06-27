ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Technology

AI service seeks perfect job matches for Indian university students

Tokyo-based Forum Engineering measures compatibility based on grades and more

Many fresh university graduates in India struggle to find jobs.    © Reuters
YASUFUMI TSUGE, Nikkei staff writer | India

TOKYO -- A Tokyo-based company is using artificial intelligence to match university students in India to job openings, aiming to gain 1.2 million users across the country in four years.

Forum Engineering's new online portal was launched with a company affiliated with the SRM Institute of Science and Technology, a leading Chennai-area private university. It helps students find industries and jobs that are a good fit based on their grades and personality tests. Students can also use the portal to create resumes online.

