ASEAN needs digital single market to spur decacorns: Temasek CEO

JAKARTA -- The CEO of Singapore state-owned investor Temasek Holdings, Dilhan Pillay Sandrasegara, said Southeast Asian countries need to collaborate to develop a single digital market to spur the next wave of growth for tech companies in the region.

Southeast Asia's digital economy is comparable to that of India's in terms of market size, with the former offering "very good prospects" due to its higher income per capita, Sandrasegara said on Sunday during the ASEAN Business & Investment Summit underway in Jakarta prior to a gathering of leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and partner countries later in the week.