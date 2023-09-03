ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
ASEAN needs digital single market to spur decacorns: Temasek CEO

Tech companies to see 'clearer exit pathways' from macroeconomy headwinds

Temasek CEO Dilhan Pillay Sandrasegara says Southeast Asian countries should develop a "digital single market and a unified capital market" to boost technology company growth. (File photo by Reuters)    © Reuters
ERWIDA MAULIA, Nikkei staff writer | Southeast Asia

JAKARTA -- The CEO of Singapore state-owned investor Temasek Holdings, Dilhan Pillay Sandrasegara, said Southeast Asian countries need to collaborate to develop a single digital market to spur the next wave of growth for tech companies in the region.

Southeast Asia's digital economy is comparable to that of India's in terms of market size, with the former offering "very good prospects" due to its higher income per capita, Sandrasegara said on Sunday during the ASEAN Business & Investment Summit underway in Jakarta prior to a gathering of leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and partner countries later in the week.

