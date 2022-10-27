ASEAN's digital payment market to reach $2tn in 2030: study

SINGAPORE -- Southeast Asia's booming digital payment market is expected to hit $2 trillion by transaction value in 2030, ballooning threefold over a decade earlier, as more fintech and digital banks emerge from the best-funded segment in the region, according to a new Google-led study.

The annual report, which was released Thursday by Google, Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings and U.S. consultancy Bain & Co., forecast digital economy trends in six regional markets: Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.