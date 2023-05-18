ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Alibaba Jan.-March revenue misses expectations with 2% growth

Core retail business dips on year in first result since COVID reopening

Alibaba Group Holding's revenue grew 2% on the year in the first quarter of 2023, falling short of analysts estimates.    © Getty Images
CISSY ZHOU, Nikkei staff writer | China

HONG KONG -- Alibaba Group Holding's revenue grew 2% on the year to 208.2 billion yuan ($30.12 billion) in the January to March period, missing the average estimate of 210.15 billion yuan by analysts surveyed by Refinitiv.

The result is the first since the company announced around two months ago it would split the e-commerce conglomerate into six main business groups and eventually pursue public listings for most of them. Alibaba said it would consider whether to retain control of individual businesses after they go public.

