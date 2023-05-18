Alibaba Jan.-March revenue misses expectations with 2% growth

HONG KONG -- Alibaba Group Holding's revenue grew 2% on the year to 208.2 billion yuan ($30.12 billion) in the January to March period, missing the average estimate of 210.15 billion yuan by analysts surveyed by Refinitiv.

The result is the first since the company announced around two months ago it would split the e-commerce conglomerate into six main business groups and eventually pursue public listings for most of them. Alibaba said it would consider whether to retain control of individual businesses after they go public.