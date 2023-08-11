ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Technology

Alibaba 'digesting' cloud demand slowdown post-COVID

Tech group reports growth in all six units in its first quarter

Alibaba Group Holding has reorganized into six units, all of which reported revenue growth for the three months ended in June.
ECHO WONG, Nikkei staff writer | China

HONG KONG -- Alibaba Group Holding reported growth in all its six units after it restructured its business in the June quarter, but said its cloud segment was expanding at the slowest rate due to a post-pandemic slump in demand from key customers.

Alibaba on Thursday reported its revenue expanded 14% year-on-year to 234.2 billion yuan ($32.3 billion) for its first quarter ended in June, beating analysts' forecasts, thanks to strong growth in its retail business. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv had expected the Chinese tech group to report revenue of 224.9 billion yuan.

Read Next

Latest On Technology

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more