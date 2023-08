HONG KONG -- Alibaba Group Holding on Thursday reported its revenue expanded 14% year-on-year to 234.2 billion yuan ($32.3 billion) for the quarter ended in June, beating analysts' forecasts, thanks to strong growth in its retail business.

Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv had expected the Chinese tech group to report revenue of 224.9 billion yuan. Net profit jumped more than 50% from a year earlier to 34.3 billion yuan for the three months ended June.