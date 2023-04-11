ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Technology

Alibaba unveils AI model as ChatGPT race heats up

Tongyi Qianwen can draft emails, solve math problems or write code, tech group says

Alibaba says its AI model Tongyi Qianwen will be rolled out across its business units, with the technology first deployed on DingTalk, its digital collaboration workplace, and voice assistant Tmall Genie.
CISSY ZHOU, Nikkei staff writer | China

HONG KONG -- Alibaba's Cloud unit on Tuesday unveiled its Tongyi Qianwen AI model, joining a string of Chinese tech companies launching their own artificial intelligence offerings as Microsoft-backed ChatGPT takes the tech world by storm.

The new AI model will be integrated across the company's businesses, spanning enterprise communication, intelligent voice assistance, e-commerce, search, navigation and entertainment, said Daniel Zhang, Chairman and CEO of Alibaba Group and head of Alibaba Cloud Intelligence.

