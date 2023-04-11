Alibaba unveils AI model as ChatGPT race heats up

HONG KONG -- Alibaba's Cloud unit on Tuesday unveiled its Tongyi Qianwen AI model, joining a string of Chinese tech companies launching their own artificial intelligence offerings as Microsoft-backed ChatGPT takes the tech world by storm.

The new AI model will be integrated across the company's businesses, spanning enterprise communication, intelligent voice assistance, e-commerce, search, navigation and entertainment, said Daniel Zhang, Chairman and CEO of Alibaba Group and head of Alibaba Cloud Intelligence.