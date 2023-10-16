ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Technology

Alleged Vietnam spyware targeting foreign officials 'unacceptable': EU

Cyber surveillance reports come amid upgrade of relations with Washington

A man uses the internet on his phone in Vietnam, which has been accused of trying to spread malicious code to government officials' devices in the EU, the U.S. and Taiwan. (Photo by Lien Hoang)
LIEN HOANG, Nikkei staff writer | Vietnam

HO CHI MINH CITY -- Foreign officials have expressed concern that Vietnam allegedly tried to surveil politicians' and reporters' phones in the U.S., Taiwan and the EU, telling Nikkei Asia such a cyber breach would be "unacceptable."

Investigators, including journalists and Amnesty International, said Vietnam targeted public figures abroad using spyware called Predator, which is similar to the better-known Pegasus. Amnesty listed 58 instances of attempted surveillance that do not seem to have succeeded. If executed, the cyber actions would have given hackers access to a person's phone camera, microphone and content.

Read Next

Latest On Technology

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more