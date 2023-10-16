Alleged Vietnam spyware targeting foreign officials 'unacceptable': EU

HO CHI MINH CITY -- Foreign officials have expressed concern that Vietnam allegedly tried to surveil politicians' and reporters' phones in the U.S., Taiwan and the EU, telling Nikkei Asia such a cyber breach would be "unacceptable."

Investigators, including journalists and Amnesty International, said Vietnam targeted public figures abroad using spyware called Predator, which is similar to the better-known Pegasus. Amnesty listed 58 instances of attempted surveillance that do not seem to have succeeded. If executed, the cyber actions would have given hackers access to a person's phone camera, microphone and content.