Amazon Web Services sees accelerating ASEAN cloud adoption

KUALA LUMPUR -- The adoption of cloud computing is accelerating across different customer segments in Southeast Asia, a top Malaysia-based regional executive for Amazon Web Services told Nikkei Asia, as the company competes for business with other global providers descending on the region.

AWS is investing big in the race to develop cloud data centers in Southeast Asia. It announced in March a 25.5 billion ringgit ($6 billion) investment in Malaysia after pouring money into Singapore, Indonesia and Thailand. AWS' investment in Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) countries now stands at $22.5 billion.