MUMBAI -- Amazon Web Services will invest 1.06 trillion rupees ($12.9 billion) in India by 2030, the company said Thursday, in response to the growing demand for cloud services in the IT powerhouse country whose population and economy are booming.

AWS, the cloud business unit of Amazon.com, estimates that the series of investments will support an average of 131,700 full-time jobs yearly. The unit already has invested 309 billion rupees in India between 2016 and 2022.