TOKYO -- Amazon.com will invest in istyle, the company behind the @cosme review site and retail chain, gaining access to the Japanese beauty product vendor's trove of user reviews.

Under the agreement announced Monday, istyle will issue 2.5 billion yen ($18.7 million) in convertible bonds as well as 11.5 billion yen in warrants. If these convertible bonds and warrants are turned into stock, Amazon would become the top shareholder with a 36.95% stake.